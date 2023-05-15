Marjorie Taylor Greene: "The world needs more men like Daniel Penny."

Everyone's favorite MAGAt, Marjorie Taylor Greene, just posted a photo of Daniel Penny, who was recently charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of Jordan Neely. NPR explains:

Penny, a former U.S. Marine who is white, is facing a felony charge of second-degree manslaughter for the death of Neely, a 30-year-old Black man who was homeless. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

To nobody's surprise, Marge loves the guy! She thinks we need more of them! She tweeted:

This is what a hero looks like. The world needs more men like Daniel Penny.

Every time I think the MAGA crowd can't get worse, MTG comes along and proves me wrong.