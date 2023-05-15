The "lengthy" highway chase of a military vehicle ended in Baltimore with the arrest of its driver. Michael D. Stevens II, 38, was charged with stealing a privately-owned 1986 M923 cargo truck and leading authorities on a multi-agency pursuit trundle. Though old, the 5-ton diesel beast was not easy to stop.

Officers made several unsuccessful attempts to stop the vehicle using spike strips, the sheriff's office said, before the suspect eventually made his way into Baltimore, which is located about 25 miles southwest of Bel Air. He finally brought the vehicle stop and tried to run away, but was captured by deputies, the sheriff's office disclosed.During the pursuit, Stevens crashed into several other vehicles, but no one was injured during the ordeal, the sheriff's office said.

It's impressive, but it's no Killdozer. You need to plan this stuff out properly.