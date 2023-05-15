Randy Rainbow is back, with a scathing Ron DeSantis parody song from Hairspray

It's always a great day when a new Randy Rainbow parody song comes out. I love his work because he manages to make great music and humorously and brilliantly critique the dangerous far-right figures who are determined to shift the United States into Christofascism.

Sample lyrics:

Hey Ronnie, hey Ronnie, full of hate

You're the schlubby Stalin of the Sunshine State

Nobody likes you 'cause you're harsh and mean

Even Mickey Mouse is like, "Gurl, fuck this queen"

But say, "No, no, no immigration"

Put an end to those pesky old human rights

'Cause we know that he'll fight for our nation

Till at last it's safe for wealthy Christian whites (Uh, finally!)