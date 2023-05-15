Tony Hawk sings and rides a skateboard at the same time, in this awesome rendition of "Wish" by Nine Inch Nails

Tony Hawk just released a kick-ass rendition of "Wish," by Nine Inch Nails, where he's singing lead vocals and is backed by a slew of punk and metal greats, including Ben Weinman on guitar, Brad Magers on bass, Kat Lucas on keyboard, Ryan Leger on drums, and Mikey Hawdon on guitar, backup vocals, and percussion. In the video at 1:36, Trent Reznor himself makes an appearance when he almost gets run over by Tony Hawk, who is riding his skateboard through Venice Beach.

Toronto-based Mikey Hawdon, lead singer of the Fairmounts, created the video as the latest in his series "Mikey And His Uke," which features all-star covers of his favorite songs. They range from punk, to industrial, to indie, to ska, to top 40 pop hits, more. Mikey's YouTube channel describes the series:

Mikey and His Uke series of all-star covers in which Fairmounts' front man Mikey Hawdon enlists the help of friends and fellow musicians to create exciting versions of his favourite songs. Videos are skillfully edited by Michael Crusty of Crusty Media, and mixed and mastered by the talented Steve Rizun of Drive Studios.

If you want to hear more from any of these musicians, here are the other bands they're affiliated with, go check them out!