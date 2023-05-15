What is this mysterious black vertical line seen stretching from ground to sky?

A resident of Folkestone, England snapped this photo below of a mysterious black vertical line stretching from the ground into the sky.

"The line is definitely not any type of cloud. It is interesting that it appears to be partially obscured by a cloud in the middle and upper parts of the photo, indicating that it was not an optical fault," weather expert Jeremy Procter told KentOnline.

While some suggest it's the shadow of an airplane's contrail, it's more likely a seam in the matrix or They need to adjust the vertical hold on our reality.

🧐 This strange vertical black line spotted in the Kent sky has left both residents and experts baffled! pic.twitter.com/kTfMbOe8gS — KentOnline (@Kent_Online) May 11, 2023