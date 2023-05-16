At 81, Martha Stewart becomes oldest woman to grace cover of 'Sports Illustrated' swimsuit issue

81-year-old lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has made history by becoming the oldest woman ever to land the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, surpassing the previous record held by Maye Musk, who was 74 at the time.

Starting her modeling career at just 15, Stewart has worked with numerous brands such as Chanel and Unilever, both in print and TV ads. Despite her extensive experience, she admitted that being featured on the cover at her age was no easy feat. In an interview with the New York Times, she discussed what it was like to pose for such a high-profile publication, stating, "It doesn't have as much to do with blatant sex as with a self-assurance that started when I was a child. So, when the offer came, I thought, 'I can do this. I don't have to give in to convention.' How else would I, as an 81-year-old, have talked myself into feeling good about getting into a bathing suit?"

Stewart was photographed in the Dominican Republic by Ruven Afanador. The issue can be purchased online. (Deadline)