Dismembered Bigfoot foot in photo… isn't that

A crew planting trees near Alexis Creek, British Columbia, made a startling discovery in the woods: a dismembered Bigfoot foot. Joanna Finch posted photos (below) of the creepy claw, suggesting that perhaps it came from a baby Sasquatch.

"Friends who know archaeology, anthropology, palaeontology, weird animal identification… what IS this??" Finch wrote.

Unfortunately, Jeff Meldrum—Idaho State University professor of anatomy and anthropology, and a Bigfoot researcher—solved the mystery and the answer is much more mundane: It's "a left hind foot of a bear," he said.

