Drunk driving suspect switched seats with dog when pulled over

Police in Colorado say that when they pulled over a DUI suspect in Springfield, a dog was in the driver's seat. The cunning maneuver was to no avail: the officers had seen the switcheroo take place as they approached the vehicle and as a result already knew that the canine was not in control of the speeding vehicle.

The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process. The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The male party showed clear signs of intoxication and when asked about his alcohol consumption the male party ran from the Officer.

The male party was apprehended quickly within about 20 yards of the vehicle.

It was discovered that the male was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield. The male party was also found to have two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo.

BCSO arrived and assisted with the incident and the male party was medically cleared at the hospital and then booked into the Baca County Jail for his warrants and also charged with; Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, Driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 over, and resisting arrest.