Hot mic news anchor "immediately fired" after calling co-anchor a c█nt

Ken Rosato, a news anchor with ABC 7 News in New York, allegedly turned to his co-anchor Shirleen Allicot and called her a "c█nt". Rosato, who was off-air but on a hot mic, was immediately fired, according to Page Six. There was earlier speculation that a racial slur got him canned, which would apparently have been worse for him. Carlos Greer:

His rep had previously quickly shut down an insider's speculation that the anchor was caught on an open mic making racial remarks."Being fired for any racial slur is 100 percent inaccurate and untrue. Ken Rosato had a benchmark of 20 years at WABC of supporting all equality," the rep told us on Friday.

It's like Ron Burgundy, but with half the fashion sense and one quarter the wit.