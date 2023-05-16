Husband and wife Capitol rioters receive his and hers prison sentences

Congratulations to Dale Jeremiah Shalvey and Tara Aileen Stottlemyer! This fun-loving couple from North Carolina were sentenced on felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Dale and Tara were ready for action that day, wearing smart ensembles that included not-quite-matching green helmets. Tara won an 8-month stay in federal prison for obstruction of an official proceeding, while her hirsute hubby scored a whopping 41 months for assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction of an official proceeding. Their friend, Katharine Hallock Morrison, who came along for the merriment and mayhem, will also spend 8 months in the slammer. Will Kathy and Tara be roomies in the pen? Fingers crossed!

From the United States Attorney's Office:

According to court documents, the three defendants traveled together on Jan. 6, 2021, and illegally entered the Capitol grounds. At approximately 2:09 p.m., Shalvey walked to a bike rack on the West Front of the Capitol, which was to act as a barricade, and assaulted law enforcement officers by throwing an object that hit an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department. At approximately 2:20 p.m., Shalvey, Stottlemyer, and Morrison entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing door and then moved to various areas within the building, including the Crypt, the House's Suite, the Rotunda, and the Senate Chamber. Inside the Senate Chamber, Shalvey and Morrison looked through Senators' desks, while all three defendants took pictures of documents that were in and on those desks. Shalvey also took a letter written by Senator Mitt Romney to Vice President Michael Pence from a Senator's desk and destroyed it after leaving the Capitol. They exited the building at approximately 3:05 p.m.