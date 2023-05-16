Image of Rudy Giuliani digging into his pants from Borat is used in sexual assault lawsuit

Former employee Noelle Dunphy is suing Rudy Giuliani for sexual assault and harassment, and he kindly lent a helping hand, sticking it down his pants — two years ago, that is, in a touching image from Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat 2 that actually appears in Dunphy's 70-page complaint.



"Ms. Dunphy was frightened. She said she wanted to get undressed, unpack, and settle in. She asked for privacy … But Giuliani would not leave," says the lawsuit on page 15, read by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. "He sat on the bed and pulled down his pants." (See video below, posted by Acyn).

The image of Giuliani's compromising position is inserted at this point to illustrate one of Dunphy's many accusations. You can't make this stuff up, as Borat's handy piece of evidence so amusingly demonstrates. (See the full scene, found on YouTube, here.)