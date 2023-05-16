Topless dancers form first labor union in a decade

Last year in Hollywood, California, a group of strippers protested unsafe working conditions at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar. The proprietors promptly fired the dancers but then had to close the club and have since filed for bankruptcy. Now, the dancers have now formed a labor union.
"I'm excited that all of my beautiful coworkers will finally have a seat at the table and a voice to discuss safety and other issues," said Sinder, a dancer at the club. "This is a big day for us and dancers everywhere."
From CNN:
When ballots are officially opened later this week, the strippers are expected to overwhelmingly win the union election, forming the first known union of strippers in the United States since the nation's only unionized strip club, the Lusty Lady, closed in San Francisco in 2013.
The strippers will be represented by Actor's Equity Association, which said in a statement that the two sides have agreed to meet across the bargaining table within 30 days to establish a first contract. The club will also bring back dancers who were dismissed last year[…]
"Strippers are live entertainers. While some elements of their job are unique, they are essentially performance artists, and have a lot in common with other Equity members who dance for a living," said Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle. "Every worker who wants a union deserves a union. The Star Garden dancers have been absolute warriors throughout this long process, and I'm thrilled that we've won recognition of their rights to safety and democracy in the workplace and representation at the bargaining table."