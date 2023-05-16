Topless dancers form first labor union in a decade

Last year in Hollywood, California, a group of strippers protested unsafe working conditions at Star Garden Topless Dive Bar. The proprietors promptly fired the dancers but then had to close the club and have since filed for bankruptcy. Now, the dancers have now formed a labor union.

"I'm excited that all of my beautiful coworkers will finally have a seat at the table and a voice to discuss safety and other issues," said Sinder, a dancer at the club. "This is a big day for us and dancers everywhere."

From CNN: