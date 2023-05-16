Writers are out for the summer, and the strike is hitting home

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) is striking for better pay, more participation, and to stave off the threat of AI for at least another three years. Their opponents, the AMPTP representing the studios, are being told by Wall Street to cut labor costs or risk annoying shareholders–one of the worst things you can do, according to Wall Street. The studios are supplied with TV and films finished before the strike, the writers are supplied with donuts, clever signs, and New Balance, so it looks like it will continue as is through the summer.