The PanWaffle is like two mints in one. It's a pan that makes both a pancake and a waffle simultaneously. The skillet's unique design makes a waffle in the center, while leaving the edges flat like a pancake.

It's clever but will the pancake actually be "fluffy" as advertised or just "crispy" as the company says the waffle will turn out? Someone buy this thing and report back, ok?

The PanWaffle sells for $20. (via The Awesomer)