Dufunctland documentary about the "awful" Wiggles-themed Big Red Car Ride at Australia's Dreamland theme park

A new Defunctland video is always a cause for celebration, and "Defunctland: The Awful Wiggles Dark Ride" is no exception. Defunctland is Kevin Perjurer's fantastic YouTube channel that does exhaustive documentaries on theme park rides that no longer exist.

In keeping with Perjurer's trademark style, the video thoroughly goes through The Wiggles' Big Red Car Ride's story, starting in 1957 when an Australian man visited Disneyland, including a deep dive into the history and technology of trackless vehicles in theme parks, and of course featuring a full history of the most wiggly Australian children's entertainers, The Wiggles.

The Wiggles were at the height of popularity when my kids were at the wiggliest ages, so when Perjurer talks about their "hits," like "Fruit Salad, Yummy, Yummy," I nod reverently.