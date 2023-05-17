James Gunn breaks down his top five comic book movies

As he continues to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, James Gunn decided to sit down with GQ's YouTube channel to discuss his top five favorite superhero films of all time.

At this point, James Gunn has already etched his name onto the list of greatest comic book movie directors of all time. Prior to ascending to the apex of DC's film hierarchy within Warner Brothers Discovery, Gunn's tenure in the Marvel cinematic universe proved that the director knew his way around a comic book adaptation.

Similar to many of the heroes that helped launch the MCU, the Guardians of the Galaxy were no one's favorite heroes. However, thanks to Gunn's dutiful attention to the source material and genuinely innovative changes to the group's mythos, the Guardians have arguably become Marvel's most popular franchise.

In the video linked above, Gunn explains what comic book movies inspired him before and after he entered the film industry.