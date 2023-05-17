Relive classics from your childhood with this retro-inspired gaming console for only $25

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Dive back into your childhood with this Retro-Inspired Game Console. It's preloaded with 620 classic games available at just a click of a button and is now on sale for only $24.99 (reg. $27.99).

Picture this: It's the 80s, and school just let out. You're flying down the streets on your battered BMX bike. The weekend's beginning, and you don't have to worry about homework when you've got classic games like Dungeons and Dragons and Street Fighter waiting to be played. Those were the good old days, and now that you've grown older, that piece of nostalgia can be hard to let go of, but with this Retro-Inspired Game Console, you can relive those moments for just $24.99 (reg. $27.99).

With style trends from the 80s and 90s finding their way back into the mainstream, it's no surprise people are looking for other ways to go back in time, whether it be through funky home decor, vinyls, or gaming. This gaming console works to bring you back in time with 620 preloaded classic games from your childhood.

In an instant, you can choose from games like Mega Man, Super Mario Bros, Kung-Fu Master, Tetris, Joust, and more to let the kid in you shine. This Retro-Inspired Game Console comes ready to play, with no need to insert any cards or discs—and certainly no need to blow dust out of any Game Pak cartridges like the Nintendo 64!

Packaged with two controllers for multiplayer gaming, share the nostalgia with an old buddy or expose your kids to some of the greatest games that have helped shape today's video game industry.

This console provides an easy set-up process, too! Simply connect the console to power with its TV AV adapter cable. Then, all you need to do is plug the device into a TV or monitor with AV imports, and endless gaming is just one button away!

Kick off your weekend by delving back into the past with 620 preloaded games at your fingertips.

Grab this Retro-Inspired Game Console now for just $24.99 (reg. $27.99).

Prices subject to change.