Ron DeSantis's attempt to feign laughter is disturbing

Mark Frauenfelder

Some people criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his notably rigid demeanor. Now that this deeply unsettling video has surfaced that shows DeSantis throwing his head back in a neck-breaking pose, opening his jaw wide enough to swallow a bowling ball, and cackling like Burgess Meredith's Penguin after a double hit of xylazine, they're probably sorry they said anything.