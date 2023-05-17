Some people criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for his notably rigid demeanor. Now that this deeply unsettling video has surfaced that shows DeSantis throwing his head back in a neck-breaking pose, opening his jaw wide enough to swallow a bowling ball, and cackling like Burgess Meredith's Penguin after a double hit of xylazine, they're probably sorry they said anything.
Ron DeSantis's attempt to feign laughter is disturbing
