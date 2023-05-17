This interview with Elon Musk is terrifying

"I'll explain and I'll use small words so that you'll be sure to understand, you warthog faced buffoon." –Westly, The Princess Bride

The dangerous ideas shared here by the billionaire "free speech absolutist" who caves to dictators and attempts to mislabel the free press are shocking. Musk's impossibly wrong misrecollection of The Princess Bride, one of the greatest movies of all time, casts him as Count Rugen, the evil prince's six-fingered right-hand man.

The whole Pro-Semite jokery is particularly gross. Musk's attacks on George Soros, matched with his love of conspiracy theories, point a giant blinking neon arrow at something quite the opposite!

This angry, misinformed about what he speaks of, billionaire wants to be respected but clearly has bought his way into the conversation.

From the interview:

Elon: "I mean, um, this is freedom of speech and I'm allowed to say what I…"

David Faber: "You absolutely are. But I'm trying to understand why you do. … People today saying, 'he's an anti-Semite.' I don't think you are."

Elon: "No, I'm definitely not. I'm like a pro-Semite. If anything."

I do not mean to pry, but you don't by any chance happen to have six fingers on your right hand?–Inigo Montoya, The Princess Bride