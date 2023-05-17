Weeds' Justin Kirk thinks the rumored Weeds reboot is a bad idea

Fan favorite Weeds actor, Justin Kirk, doesn't think Showtime's rumored reboot of the series is a good idea.
When Weeds first hit the airwaves in 2005, the series was a massive hit with critics and fans. While other television properties were still somewhat skittish about grappling with the concept of ganja, Weeds and its creator Jenji Kohan, decided to tackle America's growing fascination and deeply entrenched apprehension around marijuana head-on.
One could even argue that similar to the substance from which the show derives its name, Weeds was the gateway drug that gave television studios the courage to try telling stories about harder drugs.
In 2019, Showtime began batting around the idea of rebooting the series, and to the surprise of no one, the notion proved to be controversial. Fans of the series voiced their concern as news initially came to light that creator Jenji Kohan wasn't involved. Now, one of the show's most popular actors, Justin Kirk, has become vocal about how he ultimately finds a Weeds reboot unappealing.
"Even as a fan, do you really want to see us all old and coming back? By the time of Season 8, I don't think the general idea was, 'We should keep doing this!'" he told Variety. "Look, I love those people, I love that character. I probably know as much as you do about any future reboots."
In Variety's original report, the logline for the new "Weeds" was: "The new show picks up with the Botwin family 10 years after the events of the original series in an era of legalization." Lionsgate Television was set to return as producer, but "Weeds" creator Jenji Kohan wasn't currently attached to the reboot in development.
"I know they were talking about it, about what it could possibly be," Kirk said. "I had heard rumors of various iterations. Once, I heard about it being a prequel with younger characters, and then you just see us in flash forwards. So I have no idea. Although weirdly enough, I did recently hear of it again, so they may be trying to drag its tired carcass out."