Weeds' Justin Kirk thinks the rumored Weeds reboot is a bad idea

Fan favorite Weeds actor, Justin Kirk, doesn't think Showtime's rumored reboot of the series is a good idea.

When Weeds first hit the airwaves in 2005, the series was a massive hit with critics and fans. While other television properties were still somewhat skittish about grappling with the concept of ganja, Weeds and its creator Jenji Kohan, decided to tackle America's growing fascination and deeply entrenched apprehension around marijuana head-on.

One could even argue that similar to the substance from which the show derives its name, Weeds was the gateway drug that gave television studios the courage to try telling stories about harder drugs.

In 2019, Showtime began batting around the idea of rebooting the series, and to the surprise of no one, the notion proved to be controversial. Fans of the series voiced their concern as news initially came to light that creator Jenji Kohan wasn't involved. Now, one of the show's most popular actors, Justin Kirk, has become vocal about how he ultimately finds a Weeds reboot unappealing.