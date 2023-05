If you bought an expensive Peloton bike only to realize exercise isn't your thing, don't feel guilty — just get yourself a cat. As TikTok's @olliecuddless demonstrates in the video below, the versatile machine doubles up as a deluxe cat bed that will have your sleeping kitty out cold as it dreams about life as a leopard sitting atop a tree. As the person who posted this said in the comments, "At least it's being used somehow."

Via Newsweek

Front page thumbnail image: Vladimir Ya / Shutterstock