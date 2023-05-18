Courtney Love sings the scrapped lyrics to Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit"

On the latest episode of the "60 Songs That Explain the 90s" podcast, Courtney Love—widow of Kurt Cobain and former Hole singer—reveals some of the lost lyrics Cobain wrote for "Smells Like Teen Spirit." And she even sings some of them. Over at Billboard, Gil Kaufman shares the poetry:

"Come out and play/ Make up the rules/ I know I hope to buy the truth/ Who will be the king and queen of all the outcasted teens?"

"We're so lazy and so stupid/ Blame our parents and the cupids/ A deposit for a bottle/ Stick it inside, no role model."

"Come out and play/ Make up the rules/ Have lots of fun, we know we'll lose/ Out little group has always been and always will until the end."

"Something I bought and don't deserve/ To know, oh no, a dirty word/ Load up on guns and bring your friends/ I know, I know it's wrong to offend/ Take off your clothes/ I'll see you in court."

"We merge ahead, this special day/ This day giving amnesty to sacrilege/ A denial, and from strangers/ A revival, and from favors/ Here we are now, we're so famous/ Here we are now, entertain us."

"Come out and play and make up the rules/ I know I hope to buy the truth/ Who will be the king and queen of all the outcasted teens… We're so lazy, and so stupid/ And from Vegas, here we are now, entertain us."

"I'll take a slide, I'll be over here/ Sustain a pride from a boring stare/ Just humor them, a relaxing dose/ To have a child is a selfish roast."