Disney World's large, expensive, Star Wars-themed, windowless hotel to close

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a role-playing immersive hotel at Disney World, in which guests undertake a three-day simulated "cruise" within the Star Wars universe will close permanently on September 28. It launched just over a year ago, on March 1, 2022.

BREAKING: The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World will take its final voyage Sept. 28 – 30. pic.twitter.com/z3TSvVtPyb — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 18, 2023

While many fans and reviewers expressed satisfaction with the experience, and it won a prestigious theme park award, critics focused on the very steep price, starting at about $4,800 per couple for a two-night stay.

This looks like the second project helmed by former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, along with the Lake Nona, Florida office development, that was canceled today under current Disney CEO Bob Iger.