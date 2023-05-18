Five Nights At Freddy's movie gets first official teaser

After what feels like years of leaks, rumors, and bouncing the script from director to director, the long-awaited Five Nights at Freddy's movie has finally begun its marketing cycle.

It feels like it's been years since the franchise was actually scary – which is probably because it has. The first three games had an uneasy, grime-caked grindhouse aesthetic that has gradually been diluted over the years to make room for efforts to draw in younger audiences. It's hard to make a call based on this trailer alone, but one can only hope that the film will lean more towards the former than the latter.