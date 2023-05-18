Jeffrey Epstein "moved $270,000 for Noam Chomsky"

The Wall Street Journal reports that billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein transferred $270,000 on behalf of famed academic Noam Chomsky and paid $150,000 to Leon Botstein, president of Bard College. From Yahoo News's summary of the paywalled article:

New reporting from the outlet highlighted that beyond a group dinner with Woody Allen, Epstein helped Chomsky move large sums of money, which the academic said was for a "technicality" related to distributing funds from a previous marriage.

Chomsky confirmed to the outlet that in March 2018, he received $270,000 from a bank account associated with Epstein, but said it was only to reorganize his own funds, and "did not involve one penny from Epstein."

The academic said that after his previous wife died 15 years ago, he needed financial guidance for a "pure technicality."

"Epstein gave me advice on how to transfer funds from one account of mine to another," Chomsky told Insider in an emailed statement. "The simplest way was to pass it through his office."