Judge rules Elon Musk subpoena in Epstein bank lawsuit can be served to Tesla

The U.S. Virgin Islands recently issued a subpoena demanding Elon Musk turn over any documents of his relating to billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, all part of its lawsuit against Epstein's bank. Anticipating the continued likelihood that Musk will be hard to find, a federal judge yesterday ruled that the subpoena can just be served to Tesla instead.

The ruling came days after lawyers for the USVI government told Judge Jed Rakoff they had been unable to serve the Tesla CEO personally with the subpoena demanding documents related to Epstein and JPMorgan.

The Virgin Islands is suing JPMorgan in U.S. District Court in Manhattan for allegedly enabling and financially benefiting from Epstein's sex trafficking of young women. The late financier and sex criminal had been a customer of the bank from 1998 through 2013. JPMorgan denies any wrongdoing.