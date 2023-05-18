List of historic Quaker names goes viral: Meet Love Beer, Plant Fry, and more

I've come across A LOT of good 17th- and 18th-century Quaker names over the past 3.5 years, as I've worked on my thesis. Now that my thesis is done and submission is near, it's time to share the more than 90 wildest early Quaker names I've found (in alphabetical order): pic.twitter.com/Qj18jPELMI — Isabella Rosner (@IsabellaRosner) May 16, 2023

During her doctoral research, textile historian Isabella Rosner uncovered a trove of some wonderfully strange Quaker names from the 17th and 18th centuries, which she shared in a Tweet. Names like Love Beer, Plant Fry, Gayes Band, and even Jesus Christ were included. While the names may appear to be AI-generated, they are indeed real.

She explains, "I've come across A LOT of good 17th- and 18th-century Quaker names over the past 3.5 years, as I've worked on my thesis. Now that my thesis is done and submission is near, it's time to share the more than 90 wildest early Quaker names I've found."

Of course, the Tweet took off. Rosner eventually had to mute the thread but not before commenting, "Glad everyone is getting so much joy from early Quaker names! Looking forward to seeing any future pets/children/bands/drag acts named after stuff on this list."

If you'd like to read the list of names without popping over to Twitter, head to Nag on the Lake. (via Neatorama)