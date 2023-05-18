Stormwater crew initially mistakes alligator for a toad

A stormwater crew for the City of Oviedo in Florida stumbled upon an alligator in a storm pipe. Initially mistaking its glowing eyes for a toad, the crew must have been relieved that they deployed a four-wheel robotic camera into the pipe instead of sending a team member.

It was when the creature turned around, that they realized it wasn't a toad but an alligator and began to follow it. In their report, they say that the camera got "about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation and the alligator meandered off."

In response to the incident, the city humorously emphasized the importance of avoiding unauthorized exploration of stormwater pipes, stating, "Just another reason not to go wandering down into the Stormwater pipes! Thank goodness our crews have a robot."

(via DIYPhotography)