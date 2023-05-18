The Wienermobile has a new name—is it temporary?

Hold onto your buns, folks, because Oscar Mayer has announced a meaty change to the Wienermobile. In a press release, the legendary hotdog-shaped vehicle has been rebranded as the Frankmobile. But, that's not all. They have also renamed Wiener Whistles as Frank Whistles, and the Hotdogger drivers are now being called Frankfurters. Additionally, if your name happens to be Frank, you can score free hot dog coupons should you come across the Wiener…oops, I mean, Frankmobile.
However, let's be frank—these name changes can't possibly be permanent. Reading between the lines, this appears to be a limited-time marketing stunt to promote some all-beef frank products rather than a lasting switch, much like IHOP's 2018 shenanigans. If I'm reading this right, this transformation will only be through the summer:
The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years," said Stephanie Vance, Associate Brand Manager, Oscar Mayer. "This summer, it's time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100% Beef Franks. When Oscar Mayer makes anything, we prioritize taste over everything, so no matter what kind of hot dog you enjoy this summer, if it's Oscar Mayer, you know it will be 100% tasty, and 100% make you smile."