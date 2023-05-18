The Wienermobile has a new name—is it temporary?

Hold onto your buns, folks, because Oscar Mayer has announced a meaty change to the Wienermobile. In a press release, the legendary hotdog-shaped vehicle has been rebranded as the Frankmobile. But, that's not all. They have also renamed Wiener Whistles as Frank Whistles, and the Hotdogger drivers are now being called Frankfurters. Additionally, if your name happens to be Frank, you can score free hot dog coupons should you come across the Wiener…oops, I mean, Frankmobile.

However, let's be frank—these name changes can't possibly be permanent. Reading between the lines, this appears to be a limited-time marketing stunt to promote some all-beef frank products rather than a lasting switch, much like IHOP's 2018 shenanigans. If I'm reading this right, this transformation will only be through the summer: