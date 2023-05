Adrenaline. (Simulated) danger. Pulse-pounding action. The Uncharted games have always been wild, sprawling thrill rides, and now thanks to a bit of corporate synergy on Sony's part they're being turned into a literal thrill ride. PortAventura World, a massive theme park in Spain, is gearing up to open Uncharted: The Enigma of Penitence, an unfortunately named dark ride/roller coaster based on the long-running video game franchise.

And, with any luck, Tom Holland will stay far, far away from it.