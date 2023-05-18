UPenn announces the Panda Express Postdoctoral Fellowship in Asian American Studies

University of Pennsylvania just posted a new position on the Chronicle of Higher Education jobs board, the Panda Express Postdoctoral Fellowship in Asian American Studies. They describe the postdoc:

The Program in Asian American Studies (ASAM) at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) invites applications for the inaugural Panda Express Postdoctoral Fellowship in Asian American Studies. This one-year fellowship, with possibility of renewal as described below, is part of the current expansion of ASAM, which celebrated its 25th Anniversary in 2022 with a cluster hire of three new faculty members. With the generous support of the Panda CommUnity Fund, this initiative will support a total of five positions over the next three years.



The term of this appointment will begin on July 1, 2023 for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a second year of support conditional on funding and successful review of performance. First year stipend: $65,000 with applicable benefits and an allocation for research expenses.

Over on academic Twitter, folks are having a great time with the news. Jer Ran tweeted:

Having to say: "Why yes, I had the Panda Express postdoctoral fellowship in 2023-24" would haunt me to the grave but a postdoc is a postdoc

Here's Swagapino Studies' take:

Why stop at a panda express postdoc? When we could have: The Manchu Wok Distinguished Visiting Professor in Asian Canadian Studies The Jollibee and Chowking Endowed Professor in Transnational Filipino Studies The SOAS-Wagamama Professorships in Global Economic Thought

And Dr. Thrasher joked:

Last week it was the CEO of Spam becoming the President of the University of Minnesota. This week it's the Panda Express Postdoc in Asian American Studies. A tasty time (thyme?) in higher ed!