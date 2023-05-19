2 TRANS 2 FURIOUS is a new all-trans fan zine about the Fast & Furious franchise

A group of incredibly talented trans writers and artists — including music critic Niko Stratis and comic artist Mattie Lubchansky of The Nib — have come together to produce this delightful new fanzine offering critical trans perspectives on The Fast & The Furious franchise.

I mean, just look at that cover!

Here's the official blurb, via BigCartel:

More than 40 trans writers and artists have joined forces to explore the deeper meanings of the Fast & Furious franchise (and also gender). There's really no way to know why this exists, but it does, and you can own it! Suitable for F&F fans and newcomers alike. Contributions include: – A new short story by Manhunt author Gretchen Felker-Martin

– A demolition derby driver's perspective on 2 Fast 2 Furious's derby scene

– An essay contemplating the queer symbolism of Cipher's bowl cut

– The scoop on the franchise's only canonically nonbinary character

– Instructions for an F&F-themed tabletop roleplaying game

– A contemplation of which Taylor Swift album represents each F&F character

Plus: Bingo cards! Comics! Haiku! And, of course, hot gay erotica… 2 Trans 2 Furious is edited by Tuck Woodstock & Niko Stratis, with cover art by Mattie Lubchansky and zine design by Shay Mirk. This zine is 8.5" x 5.5" and perfect-bound like a real book — fancy! Interior pages are black & white. We're guessing this baby is like 100 pages long but we'll get back to you on that.

If you want a copy, head on over to BigCartel — they're $18 a pop. Currently only shipping in the US, though the creators plan to add Canadian shipping and a PDF option soon.

Lots of people worked really hard on this and I encourage you to check it out even if you are like "hmmm but I'm not a transsexual who has seen every F&F movie." Truly who cares! There's plenty of content that's only proximally related to either. 🏎️ — Montucky Woodsnacks (@tuckwoodstock) May 17, 2023

