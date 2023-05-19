A 13-year-old boy uses slingshot to save his sister from potential kidnapper

A 13-year-old boy in Michigan used his trusty slingshot (and good aim) to save his 8-year-old sister from an attempted kidnapping. The boy says he was "freaking out" after he heard two screams while playing a video game and noticed out of his window a guy trying to abduct his sister. But he kept his wits about him as he grabbed his slingshot along with a marble and a rock, and with just two shots through his window he hit the 17-year-old assailant squarely in the head and chest — hard enough to see "visible wounds," according to NBC News. And hard enough to allow his sister to run free.

"I was just lucky. He's just a big target because he's not like one Pepsi can," the boy said.

From NBC News:

The attempted kidnapping occurred on May 10 outside the family's home in Alpena Township. Owen's sister was outside looking for mushrooms. "I say, 'OK, be careful.' … And then, boom, something happens," he recalled. … Owen heard a scream while playing video games but figured his sister was just "messing around" with friends. A second scream alarmed him. … Police said Owen struck the 17-year-old assailant in the head and chest, and his sister was able to get away. Police caught the suspect and said he had visible wounds. The teen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and other crimes.

