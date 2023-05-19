Dead by Daylight's next killer? It might just be Nicolas Cage

Asymmetrical multiplayer slash-'em-up Dead by Daylight is no stranger to crossovers. Over the years, its roster of harried survivors and menacing killers alike has been expanded by pulls from the likes of Silent Hill, Friday the 13th, Evil Dead, Hellraiser and more. Now, though, it's taken a first step into its weirdest territory yet: including Nicolas Cage, playing himself.

It's the performance of a lifetime.

Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you.



Learn more on July 5th. pic.twitter.com/A96yvZPYpt — Dead by Daylight (@DeadbyDaylight) May 17, 2023

He's lovingly rendered to an almost disturbing degree, complete with eyeliner. Details are still hazy – but expected to be revealed on June 5 – so we still don't know the scope of this collaboration, or even whether he's a survivor or a killer. Still, this may open the door to future celebrity collaborations, meaning being hunted down by Actual Cannibal Shia Labeouf may soon be a very real possibility.