Is Mexico safer than the US? (video)

Many people are hesitant to travel to Mexico due to concerns about safety. In this video, Andrew Henderson of Nomad Capitalist compares Mexico to the United States and explains why he believes that Mexico is actually safer than the USA.

One reason why Henderson believes that Mexico is safer than the USA is because of the country's murder rate. While it's true that Mexico has a higher overall murder rate than the USA, Henderson notes that this statistic can be misleading. He points out that most of the violence in Mexico is concentrated in a few specific areas, such as border towns and cities with drug cartel activity. If you avoid these areas, your chances of being a victim of violent crime in Mexico are actually quite low.

Henderson also notes that there are many places in the United States where violent crime is much more common than in most parts of Mexico. For example, he cites Chicago as one of the worst cities for violent crime in the USA. If you compare Chicago's murder rate to that of some Mexican cities, such as Guadalajara or Merida, you will find that Chicago's rate is much higher.

Of course, this does not mean that travelers should be complacent when visiting Mexico. There are still risks associated with travel anywhere in the world, and it is important to take precautions to ensure your safety.