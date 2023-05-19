L.A. Dodgers disinvite famed drag troupe from Pride Night event to please conservatives

The L.A. Dodgers publicly rescinded an invitation to a forthcoming Pride event to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a local drag troupe and activist organization, after Florida senator Marco Rubio raised a stink about their use of Catholic imagery and said they were a "perversion" of Jesus' command.

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday rescinded their Pride Night invite to a famed gay nonprofit group that performs in drag, saying the troupe's presence would run counter to the event's "spirit of unity." The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence had been set to be honored June 16 at a game between the Dodgers and the visiting San Francisco Giants, before the home team changed course.

We've moved past "anyone can be queer" and on to "kick actual queer people out of Pride because they upset the conservative heterosexuals who now run it."

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was founded in San Francisco in 1979. The activist group's members dress in drag as nuns with elaborate makeup, and they have been at the forefront of LGBTQ rights activism for decades. In the early '80s, for example, the group hosted some of the world's first fundraisers for AIDS victims.

Don't worry, consumers, Target will still be there to sell rainbow tees.