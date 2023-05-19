Mortal Kombat 12 is a reboot of Mortal Kombat 1

After a leaks and a teaser that seemed to point to the next Mortal Kombat game being a reboot, it has finally come to pass: Mortal Kombat 12 has been rather confusingly unveiled as Mortal Kombat 1. The game is set in a reset universe created by series protagonist and Jackie Chan ripoff Liu Kang after gaining godlike time powers at the end of Mortal Kombat 11, weirdly enough making it both a sequel and a reboot. Several fan-favorite characters have already been revealed, including devious sorcerer Shang Tsung. (Warning- if you're squeamish, you may not want to watch the trailer. It IS Mortal Kombat, after all.)

There's no sign of my beloved Noob Saibot, however, who I've admired since MK9 for being both insanely overpowered and having a cool gimmick. Maybe we'll see him in the full game, scheduled to launch in mid-September.