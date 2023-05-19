Oakland honoring rapper Tupac Shakur with street name

MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, California will honor one of the city's beloved cultural icons, the late rapper, poet, and actor Tupac Shakur, following a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday. The stretch between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will soon be renamed "Tupac Shakur Way," an homage to the rapper who credited Oakland as the launchpad for his career. According to KQED, Shakur lived in an apartment at 275 MacArthur Boulevard in the 1990s.

This is the second time the City of Oakland has honored Shakur. In 2016, June 16 was proclaimed "Tupac Shakur Day."

