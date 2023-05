In Annan, Scotland, police found a stolen vehicle in a rather unusual location. The black Honda Civic was discovered precariously perched atop a metal drum in a roundabout. Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying the magical forces that deposited the car there.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage which may show the car being transported or abandoned," said Sgt. Brian Dickson.

