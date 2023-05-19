Rising social star: 4-year-old rapper VanVan

At just 4 years old, Savannah "VanVan" McConneaughey has emerged as a rapper sensation, having gone viral with her videos on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. Rapping about her favorite subjects like the alphabet and playing outside, VanVan shares her enthusiasm in an NPR interview: "I like to rap about my ABCs and 1-2-3s. And it makes me happy." Her dad, Reggie McConneaughey, serves as her hype man and collaborator. Reggie describes their collaborative process with in the interview, saying, "I just kind of give her a subject like, hey, rap about this. You know, she just kind of comes up with what she says."

Reggie and Kenjna, VanVan's mom, are aware of the challenges associated with child stardom and are determined to approach it cautiously. Reggie explains, "We kind of pray about some things and just let God lead us in the right direction. We don't want to jump on anything, be too hasty because right now we're just having fun." As VanVan's star continues to rise, she has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including recording her first single "Playing Outside Every Day" and attending a red carpet event for a movie that she appears in.

Complex: