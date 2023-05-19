Stage version of "Monty Python's Life of Brian" coming to London; apparently it won't look at the bright side of life

Monty Python's John Cleese is bringing a stage version of their 1979 movie "Monty Python's Life of Brian" to a London stage in 2024, according to The Daily Mail (link here).

The article says that troupe-mate Eric Idle was partnering with Cleese, and that while Brian does not get crucified in the stage version, he will sing the iconic song from that scene, "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life."

But Eric Idle took to Twitter today to refute both those claims.

I have nothing at all to do with this production or adaptation,. Apparently Cleese has cut the song. Of course. https://t.co/OS1X9b5w2k — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 19, 2023

Another scene that is cut is a conversation in which a trans character is mocked for wanting to have babies, to Cleese's dismay.

Cleese said,

"So here you have something there's never been a complaint about in 40 years, that I've heard of, and now all of a sudden we can't do it because it'll offend people. What is one supposed to make of that? But I think there were a lot of things that were actually, in some strange way, predictive of what was actually going to happen later."

Of special interest is that the stage version will include a scene written by Michael Palin that never made it into the movie.