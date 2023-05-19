Tennessee bans community oversight of police

Tennessee governor Bill Lee yesterday signed a law that effectively ends public oversight of police forces in the state, disbanding existing community oversight boards and ensuring that citizens cannot form them again.

The final nail in the coffin occurred April 20 when state House lawmakers voted emphatically 67-19 to disband oversight boards, which rely on taxpayer dollars to operate as civilian oversight of police departments. …The state's current model was approved by Tennessee voters.In 2018, more than 59% of Nashville residents voted to approve the creation of an oversight board.

They want to commit crimes without accountability, and this makes it much easier to do so–perhaps the most literal political implementation of Wilhoit's law yet.