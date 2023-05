Watch a jealous gorilla big brother harass his baby sibling and get an appropriate punishment from his mom. This video's from@buitengebiden, who posts great palate cleansers like this all day.

Her oldest son is jealous of the new baby. Mom's done with it.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/vN0Gj8IRpY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) May 19, 2023

Mom knows how to deal with him.