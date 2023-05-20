Budweiser to release a camo-wrapped bottle to win back conservatives

Fox Business reports that there is to be a camo bottle of Bud Light. The design comes after the beer brand's marketers sent a custom bottle to a transgender instagram influencer (among many others) and right-wingers reacted with unexpectedly intense fury. Whatever goodwill was earned among others, though, was immediately burned off by the company's public groveling to the "patriots" posting videos of themselves shooting cans in their yards.
In all my life I don't think I've seen such amorphous brand sniveling. It's so pathetic it might just work!