Budweiser to release a camo-wrapped bottle to win back conservatives

Fox Business reports that there is to be a camo bottle of Bud Light. The design comes after the beer brand's marketers sent a custom bottle to a transgender instagram influencer (among many others) and right-wingers reacted with unexpectedly intense fury. Whatever goodwill was earned among others, though, was immediately burned off by the company's public groveling to the "patriots" posting videos of themselves shooting cans in their yards.

Bud Light and Budweiser to launch new temporary Camo beer bottles to try and appease conservative consumers in the wake of the brands sales slump from the ongoing boycott. 📉



🧾The brand has seen a -23.6% drop in sales vs last year (week ending May 6th).



In all my life I don't think I've seen such amorphous brand sniveling. It's so pathetic it might just work!