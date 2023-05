Dasha Plesen is an artist who grows beautiful mold inside of petri dishes. If you've never imagined that mold could be beautiful, her photos will likely change your mind. These petri dishes look as if they have mini universes growing inside of them. I love the wide range of textures and colors. It's mind blowing to think that these artworks are alive. If I were a microscopic fungi, I'd totally want to be a part of Plesen's art.