Delightful collection of vintage novelty glasses

Here's a delightful little collection of novelty glasses from back in the day. I need a pair of these so I can take a snooze next time I have a boring meeting. If I had the "twinkling eyes", I'm sure I could pull a fast one on everyone, and they'd think I was wide awake. I could also try the "goofy droopy eyes" for the same purpose, but there's a slight chance people would catch onto the fact that those weren't my real eyeballs.

From Instagram:

" I've always admired the outstanding graphics on the toy box's of the late 1950's and 60's. When you needed great graphics on the packaging to compete with all the other toys on the shelves. From the personal collection of @petersatten "

(Mega Pixel/Shutterstock)