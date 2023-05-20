Dizzying footage captured from inside the arm of Brazil's famous Jesus statue

Check out this incredible, vertigo-inducing footage shot from atop Brazil's 98-foot-tall Jesus Christ statue. The video starts with a man popping open a small trap door with light shining through it, as if he were breaking out of prison. It's soon revealed that he's inside the arm of Rio de Janeiro's art deco statue, Christ the Redeemer (aka Cristo Redentor). What a view!

The caption, written in Brazil's native language of Portuguese, reads, "Um ângulo privilégiado" which translates to "a privileged angle"—I'd say!

Dude better beware of lightning though.