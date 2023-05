"Face of Hands" by Barak Khazad is a photo of a sculpture that isn't just made by hand, it's made of hands (the hands are still attached to their living and breathing owners, in case you were wondering). Who knew a group of human hands could look like such a wicked monster face? I love how it looks like the creature is sticking its tongue out. The single finger representing a pinocchio-type of nose is the perfect touch.