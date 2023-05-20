The John Wick franchise has earned a billion dollars at the box office.

According to Comicbook.com, the John Wick franchise has crossed a billion dollars at the box office.

Given the events of the last film, John Wick: Chapter 4, we're allegedly in a post-John Wick world. I say "allegedly" because Paramount has already green-lit a spin-off television series based on the mysterious Continental hotel and also has a spin-off movie starring Ana De Armas titled The Ballerina in the works. And if that wasn't enough, director Chad Stahelski has hinted at the possibility of a fifth film in the franchise.

Well, now that John Wick has earned a billion dollars at the box office, it's safe to say that the world's favorite retired hitman isn't going to stay dead. In fact, I think it's safe to say that the John Wick franchise might end up reaching sequel numbers equivalent to the Fast & Furious series in no time. Hell, we might even get a crossover.