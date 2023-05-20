The John Wick franchise has earned a billion dollars at the box office.

According to Comicbook.com, the John Wick franchise has crossed a billion dollars at the box office.
Given the events of the last film, John Wick: Chapter 4, we're allegedly in a post-John Wick world. I say "allegedly" because Paramount has already green-lit a spin-off television series based on the mysterious Continental hotel and also has a spin-off movie starring Ana De Armas titled The Ballerina in the works. And if that wasn't enough, director Chad Stahelski has hinted at the possibility of a fifth film in the franchise.
Well, now that John Wick has earned a billion dollars at the box office, it's safe to say that the world's favorite retired hitman isn't going to stay dead. In fact, I think it's safe to say that the John Wick franchise might end up reaching sequel numbers equivalent to the Fast & Furious series in no time. Hell, we might even get a crossover.
Lionsgate recently released the fourth and what is believed to be the final installment of the John Wick franchise, and fans were eating it up. John Wick: Chapter 4 was released to some of the best reviews in the franchise, with it doing a bunch of things that you'd never expect. The film has been killing it at the box office, and it is now pushing the entire franchise across major milestones. Lionsgatehas officially revealed that John Wick: Chapter 4 has crossed $425 million at the box office, which means that the entire franchise has crossed a billion dollars at the box office.
"This milestone is a testament to the incredible work of Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves, alongside Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, who have made it their mission to outdo themselves with each successive film in this franchise," Joe Drake, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said in a statement commenting on the milestone. "We could not be more grateful to global moviegoers for bringing us to this incredible achievement."