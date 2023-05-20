The snail trail is a funny video involving a tiny animated gentleman riding on a live action snail. As an expert snail rider (yes, I'm a mere 3 cm tall), I sat here scoffing at the little man's lack of snail riding knowledge. It's clearly this fellow's first time snail riding, because he doesn't understand how it works. The little man believes he's going to fall to his death, letting out a 20 second long "nooooooooo!" until he realizes that snails can stick to the side of buildings and experiences immense relief.